Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) PT Set at $15.00 by Truist Financial

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Veris Residential (NYSE:VREGet Rating) has been given a $15.00 price target by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VRE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 23,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veris Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veris Residential (Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

