Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VET shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$24.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

