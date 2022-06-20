Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Contrast

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 421.74%. Given Volcon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -50.44% -36.45% -24.50% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.34 -$7.32 million ($0.36) -3.92 Volcon $450,000.00 61.86 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Volcon beats Vicinity Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

