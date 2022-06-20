Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE VSCO opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $89,991,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,342,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,062,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,524,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,661,000 after buying an additional 897,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

