Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($114.58) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Vinci in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, hitting €85.01 ($88.55). 4,673,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($92.50). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.19.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

