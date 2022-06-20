Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €114.00 ($118.75) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €0.25 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching €85.01 ($88.55). 4,673,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €92.19. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($92.50).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.