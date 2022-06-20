Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,277. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
