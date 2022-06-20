Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VEDU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 27th

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 27th. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group had issued 4,250,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $17,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.