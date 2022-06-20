Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VEDU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 27th

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 27th. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group had issued 4,250,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $17,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile
