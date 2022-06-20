VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

VTGN stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,894,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 745,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.