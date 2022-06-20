VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNRX opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

