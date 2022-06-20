Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($213.54) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($236.46) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.40 ($183.75).

ETR:WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

