WalkMe (WKME) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare WalkMe to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $193.30 million -$95.81 million -5.38 WalkMe Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,959.47

WalkMe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WalkMe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 1 8 0 2.89 WalkMe Competitors 1585 10913 23642 518 2.63

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $18.78, suggesting a potential upside of 98.29%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.36%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -45.72% -33.65% -21.35% WalkMe Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

