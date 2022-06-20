WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) Insider Buys £9,063.60 in Stock

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) insider David James Richards purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,063.60 ($11,000.85).

LON WAND opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.37) on Monday. WANdisco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.65 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £166.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.66.

Get WANdisco alerts:

About WANdisco (Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.