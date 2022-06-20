WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) Insider Buys £9,063.60 in Stock

WANdisco plc (LON:WANDGet Rating) insider David James Richards purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,063.60 ($11,000.85).

LON WAND opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.37) on Monday. WANdisco plc has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 427.65 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of £166.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.66.

About WANdisco (Get Rating)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

