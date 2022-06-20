Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.