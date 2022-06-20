Wedbush Weighs in on Guild Holdings’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Guild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

GHLD opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

