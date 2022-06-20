Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2022 – CatchMark Timber Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $11.50.

6/2/2022 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

6/1/2022 – CatchMark Timber Trust was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

5/31/2022 – CatchMark Timber Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

