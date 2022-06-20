Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chevron (CVX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

6/9/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $165.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $179.00.

6/6/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $181.00.

5/2/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00.

4/22/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $186.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Chevron Co alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.