Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (TSE: WSP):
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$200.00 to C$190.00.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.
- 6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perforn” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.
- 5/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.
WSP stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$138.67. 19,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.7300003 EPS for the current year.
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.