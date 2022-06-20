Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (TSE: WSP):

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$180.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$200.00 to C$190.00.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

6/2/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$172.00.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perforn” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.

5/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.

WSP stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$138.67. 19,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.7300003 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

