Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) a $70.00 Price Target

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given a $70.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,005. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

