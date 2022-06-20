Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$15,817.10 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins bought 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,817.10 ($10,984.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Whitefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

