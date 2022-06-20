Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$15,817.10 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Rating) insider Lance Jenkins bought 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,817.10 ($10,984.10).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Whitefield Company Profile (Get Rating)
