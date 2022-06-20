Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $135.00.

6/6/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00.

5/26/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $150.00.

5/24/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $155.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $138.00.

5/6/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating.

WSM stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,258. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.