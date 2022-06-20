Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WISE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wise from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 700 ($8.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.04) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Wise stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 335.10 ($4.07). 476,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,645. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 526.55. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 298.65 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.28).
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
