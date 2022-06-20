Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given a $67.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) received a $67.00 target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 166,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,231. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

