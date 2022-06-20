Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
