Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

