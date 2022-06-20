xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Buys A$17,954.47 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider Wayne Jones acquired 472,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,954.47 ($12,468.38).
xReality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates facilities under the iFly Downunder brand located in Penrith; and the iFLY Gold Coast brand located in Queensland. The company also offers FREAK, a virtual reality gaming venue that combines cutting edge multiplayer games, incredible 4D effects, and curated physical spaces located in Penrith, Gold Coast, and Bondi.
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.