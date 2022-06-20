xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Buys A$17,954.47 in Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider Wayne Jones acquired 472,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$17,954.47 ($12,468.38).

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. It operates facilities under the iFly Downunder brand located in Penrith; and the iFLY Gold Coast brand located in Queensland. The company also offers FREAK, a virtual reality gaming venue that combines cutting edge multiplayer games, incredible 4D effects, and curated physical spaces located in Penrith, Gold Coast, and Bondi.

