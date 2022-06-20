Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZAL traded up €0.80 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.71 ($26.78). 3,531,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.93. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($51.94).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

