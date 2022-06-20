Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($58.33) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €87.00 ($90.63) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($91.67) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Zalando stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

