Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,787. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

