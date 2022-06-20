Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Argus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.42.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $5,505,787. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

