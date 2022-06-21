1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.51

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.51 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 50.85 ($0.62). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 86,749 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £54.69 million and a PE ratio of 247.50.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

About 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.