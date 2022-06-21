1Spatial (LON:SPA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.51

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.51 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 50.85 ($0.62). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 86,749 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £54.69 million and a PE ratio of 247.50.
About 1Spatial (LON:SPA)
