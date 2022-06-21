1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIBS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $80,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $213.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.66.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

