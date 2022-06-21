23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of 23965 (AF.TO) (TSE:AF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.98.
23965 (AF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AF)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23965 (AF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.