298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
About 298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.