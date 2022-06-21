298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 6,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Get 298835 (GBU.TO) alerts:

About 298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU)

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 298835 (GBU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.