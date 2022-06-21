5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $20.96

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $19.48. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 1,470 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FEAM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

