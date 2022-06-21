89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 577.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.72.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.