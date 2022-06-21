A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.16

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 3529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 692.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 872.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 103,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

