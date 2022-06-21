AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 359 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $18,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. 325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,651. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

