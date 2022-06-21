ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 122,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

