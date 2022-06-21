Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.08.
Shares of ASO opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
