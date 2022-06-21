ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 560,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.