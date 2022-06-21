ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.37.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

