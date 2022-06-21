ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.26.

Shares of ACAD traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 362,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

