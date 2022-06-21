Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.