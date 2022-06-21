Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

