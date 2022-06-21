Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.82

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.82 and traded as low as C$16.21. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 6,284 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$26.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.73%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.