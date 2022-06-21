accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $715.91

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 715.91 ($8.77) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.40). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.55), with a volume of 16,458 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £254.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 715.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 752.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

