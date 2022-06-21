Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.76. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

