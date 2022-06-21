Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.