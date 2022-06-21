Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Trading Down 3%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. 55,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 77,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

