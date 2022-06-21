AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight Purchases 100,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 802,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,587. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

