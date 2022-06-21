Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

